So Sweet!
Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Stunning Flowers After Mourning The Loss Of Her 'First Child'
The NBA player made sure to put a smile on his girlfriend's face.
Isn’t he just the romantic? Tristan Thompson made sure to let Khloe Kardashian know that she wasn’t the only one sad about the loss of her dog, Gabbana. As reported, the reality star mourned the death of her “first child” earlier this week.
Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Stunning Flowers After Mourning The Loss Of Her 'First Child'
2 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!