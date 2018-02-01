COUPLES
So Sweet!

Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Stunning Flowers After Mourning The Loss Of Her 'First Child'

February 1, 2018 9:50AM

The NBA player made sure to put a smile on his girlfriend's face.

Isn’t he just the romantic? Tristan Thompson made sure to let Khloe Kardashian know that she wasn’t the only one sad about the loss of her dog, Gabbana. As reported, the reality star mourned the death of her “first child” earlier this week.

Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Stunning Flowers After Mourning The Loss Of Her 'First Child'

So her baby daddy did the cutest thing, and sent her a paw print of very expensive flowers to acknowledge her devastating loss. Khloe captioned the photo, “Thank you baby for being so thoughtful! This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love!”
Anyone who knows Khloe knows she loves her flowers, so this certainly was a sweet gesture.
On Instagram, Khloe revealed her pet dog, whom she rehoused last year after her parents went through their divorce, had passed.
“Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible!” she said.
She continued, “She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!”
