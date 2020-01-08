Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, is getting an early gymnastics lesson! On Wednesday, January 8, the Good American CEO, 35, attempted to teach her 1-year-old how to do a cartwheel with the help of her niece, Penelope Disick, and mom Kris Jenner.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, is getting an early gymnastics lesson! On Wednesday, January 8, the Good American CEO, 35, attempted to teach her 1-year-old how to do a cartwheel with the help of her niece, Penelope Disick, and mom Kris Jenner.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!