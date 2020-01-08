trending in NEWS

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, is getting an early gymnastics lesson! On Wednesday, January 8, the Good American CEO, 35, attempted to teach her 1-year-old how to do a cartwheel with the help of her niece, Penelope Disick, and mom Kris Jenner.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation