trending in COUPLES
- Tamra Judge & Husband Eddie Spend Their Holiday Vacation In A Decked Out RV
- Kelly Dodd Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Vacation With Fiancé Rick Leventhal
- Ice-T & Coco Hit A Pool Party In Tampa With Daughter Chanel — Pics!
- Tana Mongeau Confesses Her Wedding Night With Jake Paul Was ‘Hell’
- Jen Harley Says She's Not Interested In Dating Following Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Split
All Khloe Kardashian wants to do is try to coparent peacefully with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The former couple share 20-month-old daughter True and they’re doing the best they can to keep it civil.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours.
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day 💕💕
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
How is my baby girl 22?! 😩 seriously how? But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most magical 22 years?! Here we are, celebrating your life and how blessed we all are to have you. May we never stop celebrating one another!! May we savor every moment because in a blink, you are now 22. You and Kenny were my practice babies and now you’re 22 😩 pull it together Khloé lol Happy birthday sweet Kylie! Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are. Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! Cheers to you baby girl! I know you had the most spectacular birthday!!! I will love you until the end of time! I will spend forever proving it 💕
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!