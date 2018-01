Kim might have been slammed for her new “Bo Derek” beaded look yesterday, but she hasn't been losing any sleep over it.

The 37-year-old reality star even unveiled several naked selfies on Instagram without a care in the world, which has been met with negative comments ranging from “JESUS, YOU ARE A MOM” to “You disappointed me.”

The mother of three finally responded to the criticism on Twitter by sharing another sultry snap of herself—still donning the beads—with the simple caption: “Hi, can I get zero f**ks please, thanks.”

Khloe, who’s expecting her first child this year, immediately took to the social platform and praised her sister’s clapback, tweeting “I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY.”

She followed that with another post that read, “Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

Saint in the hospital while she partied on New Year’s Eve. This isn’t the first time Kim has taken to Twitter to address her haters. Just earlier this month, she clapped back at people who thought she abandoned her son in the hospital while she partied on New Year’s Eve.