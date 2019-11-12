trending in COUPLES
There’s certainly no bad blood between Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom. The basketball star recently announced his engagement to Sabrina Parr and the Good American designer wished him nothing but the best on Tuesday, November 12.
Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr
I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽 @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina
It feels just as good as it looks #wcw @getuptoparr ❤️ #lamarandsabrina #parrandlamar
