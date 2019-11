Photo credit: Lamar Odom Instagram

Lamar, 40, and Sabrina, 32, have moved at lightning speed since they went public with their relationship in August. The former Lakers star hinted at his plans to propose during a joint appearance with Sabrina on The Real in September. "If I had a ring I'd probably have asked her to marry me right now," Lamar said. "He did ask me early on like, if he asked to marry me now would I say yes. And I said, 'Sure,' but we wouldn't set a date for anything. I don't date with intentions of not getting married. It was like, if I'm going to be doing this and it's public, we're really going to be serious about this," Sabrina added.