NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Whoa

Khloe Kardashian Models A Sheer Bra And A Pregnancy Pout

February 6, 2018 9:46AM

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Get it, Khloe Kardashian! The 33-year-old is showing off her new curves after becoming pregnant with her first child. It’s unknown as of now the gender of the baby, but she responded to a fan’s tweet recently and let them know it will be revealed during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian Models A Sheer Bra And A Pregnancy Pout

Back to intro
1/6
How stunning does she look?! The expecting mom showed off her sexiest pregnancy pout while rocking a sheer bra. Though she kept her baby bump hidden, Khloe confirmed in December she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are going to be parents.
In an Instagram post, she said, in part, "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."
However since her announcement, she has been very revealing, and even took part in Kylie Jenner's major pregnancy announcement, which took place on Sunday.
Too cute! Khloe wrote as her caption, "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama."
As reported, on YouTube, Kylie showed lots of her baby bump while revealing what we all knew — that she was pregnant and having a little girl! The video she shared was watched by over 53 million people!
What are your thoughts on Khloe's latest photo? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
How Beyonce Revealed WEEKS Ago That She Was Carrying Twins