Whoa
Khloe Kardashian Models A Sheer Bra And A Pregnancy Pout
The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Get it, Khloe Kardashian! The 33-year-old is showing off her new curves after becoming pregnant with her first child. It’s unknown as of now the gender of the baby, but she responded to a fan’s tweet recently and let them know it will be revealed during an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
2 of 6
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!