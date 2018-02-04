So Many Babies
Chicago West Finally Revealed In Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Film!
See the first footage of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's third child.
Kylie Jenner may have only just announced the birth of her baby girl, but the new mom is revealing even more in a video she released documenting her pregnancy, called To Our Daughter. In addition to the very first footage of her newborn daughter, as well as pics of her long-hidden baby bump, Kylie also shows off her niece, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child Chicago West, for the first time in the short film. Click through to see the adorable footage of Chicago and her aunt Kylie!
