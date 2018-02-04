BABIES
Chicago West Finally Revealed In Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Film!

February 4, 2018 17:37PM

See the first footage of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's third child.

Kylie Jenner may have only just announced the birth of her baby girl, but the new mom is revealing even more in a video she released documenting her pregnancy, called To Our Daughter. In addition to the very first footage of her newborn daughter, as well as pics of her long-hidden baby bump, Kylie also shows off her niece, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child Chicago Westfor the first time in the short film. Click through to see the adorable footage of Chicago and her aunt Kylie!

In this heart melting moment, Kylie meets Chicago for the first time as Kim gently hands her over.
Kylie is immediately smitten with the little one!
Precious!
In the footage, Kim even reveals that they've decided to name the baby Chicago, and Kylie tells her she loves the name.
Next, brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream meet the newest Kardashian family member!
Could this moment be any cuter?!
Are you surprised Kim let Kylie put Chicago in the video? Sound off in the comments below!

