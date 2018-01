Khloe stopped by a hotel in Los Angeles for a meeting on Thursday.

The reality star wore a skin-tight off-white dress with an overcoat and high heeled boots.

The 33-year-old's growing baby bump was on full display as she made her way into the building.

And the baby name is none other than Tristan Thompson Jr.! Khloe shared that if she and her NBA boyfriend have a boy, she is more than likely naming him after his father, how cute is that?!

The reality star also revealed that she doesn't know the sex of the baby yet, but that she'd be keeping her family's tradition by naming the baby something that starts with a "K," or a "T" after the babies father.