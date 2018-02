The 33-year-old opted for all black, pairing a black bodysuit with a black duster.

When she reached six months, Khloe shared the news about her pregnancy with fans, and later told Ellen DeGeneres, "I've wanted to have a baby for so long it's just the perfect timing. God always has a plan and I just wanted to do it on my time and when I felt comfortable to do so."

Tristan Thompson's second. He also has a son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Criag, whom he left while she was pregnant. This will be her first child and boyfriend's second. He also has a son,, with his ex-girlfriend,, whom he left while she was pregnant.

However, it sounds like the two are co-parenting just fine. "[He's] such a good dad," Khloe shared. "He’s so great just during pregnancy and he makes me more excited too. I’m excited."

And while they are embarking on this life-changing journey, Khloe is not thinking about getting married just yet. "I’m not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before. So right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going. Yeah, we talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are," she previously told Ellen.