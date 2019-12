Photo credit: Shutterstock

Despite the extra step, the reality star revealed that the additionalphotoshoot was far easier to handle that what she had gone through previously. “I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get—I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North… that was a lot,” the makeup mogul explained. “There’s always one!”