BABIES
Sorry Not Sorry

Diamond Toys & Designer Onesies: Inside Kim Kardashian’s 'Out Of Control' Baby Spending Spree

January 16, 2018 16:20PM

Even Kanye West thinks the E! star is splurging too much!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just welcomed baby number three via a surrogate, and according to a source, the baby girl will have no shortage of toys when she finally heads home with mom and dad! Kim has reportedly spent over half a million dollars on items for her second daughter’s nursery, and even Kanye thinks her baby spending has gotten “out of control!”

Kim has reportedly purchased everything from a Swarovski-encrusted rocking horse to a $170,000 Louis Vuitton teddy bear for her daughter, an insider told Closer.
Her purchases also include a velvet crib by Dolce Notte, a hand-painted cradle, a silk bassinet, and a $40,000 matching wardrobe and chair, the source claimed.
The insider told the mag that Kim has “hand-sourced some of the world’s most expensive toys for her newborn” and even Kanye is starting to question her purchases, like $100,000 limited edition Dolce & Gabbana baby clothes.
“Even Kanye’s told her to stop spending as she’s out of control!” the source said, adding that Kim even had a “baby spa” installed in the house, along with a “special yoga studio and pool for infants.”
As OK! readers know, Kim and Kanye's surrogate gave birth to their third child on Monday at 12:47am. She weighted 7lbs and 6oz, but they still haven’t shared her name.
