Kim Kardashian is celebrating her little girl, Chicago, for her second birthday! In a post uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, the mother of four, 39, shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her toddler.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is celebrating her little girl, Chicago, for her second birthday! In a post uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, the mother of four, 39, shared a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her toddler.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!