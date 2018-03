Watch Kim Kardashian Curse Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Pink Hair

The reality TV star posted a video debuting her new pink hair a few days ago. "Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?" she asked. Kim later explained on her website that she dyed her hair after falling in love with the look when she wore a pink wig in CR Fashion Book. “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she wrote. She also tweeted that she loves anime and used it as inspo for this new bold style.