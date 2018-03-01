NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Not In The Mood

Watch Kim Kardashian Curse Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Pink Hair

March 1, 2018 9:29AM

'F**k outta here with that wig s**t.'

Kim Kardashian would like the world to know that her new light pink hair is real—so stop calling it a wig. The KKW Beauty founder lashed out in a video on Snapchat, cursing out the haters who keep claiming her pink hair is fake and that she’s lying about it. “F**k outta here with that wig s**t,” she said in the clip. Click through for more!

Watch Kim Kardashian Curse Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Pink Hair

Back to intro
1/6
"You guys, if I see one more person saying I'm wearing a wig and think that I'm lying ... I just don't get it," Kim said in a video posted on Snapchat. "Why would I lie about wearing a wig?"
That's when she tugged at the roots of her hair, saying "This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys. It's like, how is it such a crazy thought?"
That's when she made it real clear how she felt about the haters. "F*** outta here with that wig s***," she said.
The reality TV star posted a video debuting her new pink hair a few days ago. "Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?" she asked. Kim later explained on her website that she dyed her hair after falling in love with the look when she wore a pink wig in CR Fashion Book. “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she wrote. She also tweeted that she loves anime and used it as inspo for this new bold style.
Kim immediately clarified to one fan on Twitter that the pink hair was in fact real, because she doesn't "really do wigs." But apparently not everyone believed her, and the makeup mogul finally had to address the critics.
What do you think about Kim's pink hair? Let us know in the comments!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1