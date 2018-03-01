Watch Kim Kardashian Curse Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Pink Hair

"You guys, if I see one more person saying I'm wearing a wig and think that I'm lying ... I just don't get it," Kim said in a video posted on Snapchat. "Why would I lie about wearing a wig?"

That's when she tugged at the roots of her hair, saying "This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys. It's like, how is it such a crazy thought?"

That's when she made it real clear how she felt about the haters. "F*** outta here with that wig s***," she said.

The reality TV star posted a video debuting her new pink hair a few days ago. "Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?" she asked. Kim later explained on her website that she dyed her hair after falling in love with the look when she wore a pink wig in CR Fashion Book. “Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she wrote. She also tweeted that she loves anime and used it as inspo for this new bold style.

Kim immediately clarified to one fan on Twitter that the pink hair was in fact real, because she doesn't "really do wigs." But apparently not everyone believed her, and the makeup mogul finally had to address the critics.