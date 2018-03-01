Not In The Mood
Watch Kim Kardashian Curse Everyone Out For Making Fun Of Her Pink Hair
'F**k outta here with that wig s**t.'
Kim Kardashian would like the world to know that her new light pink hair is real—so stop calling it a wig. The KKW Beauty founder lashed out in a video on Snapchat, cursing out the haters who keep claiming her pink hair is fake and that she’s lying about it. “F**k outta here with that wig s**t,” she said in the clip. Click through for more!
2 of 6
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!