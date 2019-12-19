trending in NEWS

Kim Kardashian is going out of her way to make sure she stays in the same league as younger sister Kylie Jenner. The KKW Beauty founder is reportedly paying a third party to increase her Instagram follower count in an effort to keep up with the LipKit billionaire on social media. Kim currently has a million more followers than Kylie, but the engagement on her posts is much lower.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation