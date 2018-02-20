Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy FaceTime Call With A Hottie Who Is Not Kanye West

“Happy Birthday @mertalas,” Kim captioned this pic of her, seemingly topless, blowing a kiss at a man who can be seen in the bottom left of the pic. He, too, is shirtless!

It’s quite a sexy pic for the mother of three, although Kim is no stranger to racy Instagram pics these days.

Luckily for Kanye, though, the man in the FaceTime call is a friend of the family! He’s photographer Mert Alas, who’s been a friend of the Kardashians for years.

However, a source told Heat that things aren’t going great between Kim and her husband, who’s “been withdrawn lately.”

“There’s still some distance between them and friends worry they may have stuck a band-aid over their troubles, rather than dealing with them head-on,” the source dished. “Kim’s sick of tiptoeing around their problems.”