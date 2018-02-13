COUPLES
Trouble In Paradise?

Kanye West Has Been 'Withdrawn' & Kim Kardashian Is Tired Of Ignoring Their Issues

February 13, 2018 15:05PM

So this is why the reality star has been posting half-naked photos on Instagram!

There’s a reason after all behind the numerous nearly naked photos Kim Kardashian has been posting lately on Instagram! While fans assumed it was another tactic to stay in the spotlight (not like that’ll ever change anyway), it turns out the truth is a lot more depressing than we could imagine!

Kanye West Has Been 'Withdrawn' & Kim Kardashian Is Tired Of Ignoring Their Issues

A source tells Heat that Kim is not concerned about the millions of likes she’s gotten from the photos – she’s concerned about her husband, Kanye West, paying attention to her. An insider said “he’s been withdrawn lately.”
If anything, the two should be closer than ever these days, considering they recently welcomed their third child.
But “there’s still some distance between them and friends worry they may have stuck a band-aid over their troubles, rather than dealing with them head-on. Kim’s sick of tiptoeing around their problems.”
To add insult to injury, Kanye abandoned Kim just weeks after Chicago was born, and headed to Berlin!
“It’s that kind of behavior that drives her crazy and makes her wonder if he just doesn’t care anymore. He used to surprise her with gifts and grand romantic gestures, but he hasn’t done that in so long.”
