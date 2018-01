A source told OK! that Kourtney was busy filming with their BFF Johnathan Cheban and North and Penelope in Encino, Calif. and weren’t there. And she wasn’t the only one. None of the sisters were reportedly in the delivery room!

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

And while Khloe was not there, she did tweet about the birth, sharing a bunch of heart emojis when Kim announced the big news.

And Kris Jenner re-tweeted Kim's announcement.