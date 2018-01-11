NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Back At It

Kim Kardashian Flaunts New Grill For The First Time Since Horrifying Paris Robbery

January 11, 2018 10:31AM

She stopped showing off her bling after the ordeal.

Kim Kardashian posted her first bling-filled selfie since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris during Fashion Week in 2016 where burglars made off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry. She’s since laid low on social media and hasn’t been as showy with her wealth. But, apparently her new grill was too nice not to show off. Click through for pics!

Kim Kardashian Flaunts New Grill For The First Time Since Horrifying Paris Robbery

Back to intro
1/6
Kim showed off the new grill which read "KIM" in gold on her lower teeth. “Guess what I’m doing today, guys,” she said as she gave a close-up look at the grill.
It's a similar photo to Kim's grill selfie that she took just days before the terrifying Paris robbery, which includes a close-up of the $4 million ring that was stolen.
After the nightmare ordeal during Fashion Week, Kim said she was laying low. She went MIA from social media for a few months, only to return later with photos of her family.
Since the robbery, Kim's said that her priorities have changed. She hasn't posted any bling-y selfies in the past year.
“My whole world is my kids, it’s all I care about,” she said. “From literally every last thing that they do, to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don’t hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids.”
What do you think about Kim's new grill since the Paris robbery? Let us know in the comments section. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS