Photo credit: INSTARImages

“So @KimKardashian can we get a small hint on your costume(s) for this year? Or how many looks are you going to be serving?” a fan asked. Kim replied, “I was up until 1:30am shooting one look!” she admitted on Twitter. “I have one w kids, one w Kanye and one solo. I have a 4th look but not sure if I will do it this year. Need to decide.”