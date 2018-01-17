Kim Kardashian Wastes No Time Getting Back In The Gym Following The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

The reality star shared a photo of herself getting her seat on, with the caption, "quick workout while she sleeps."

It comes as no surprise that Kim is keen on staying in shape. On top of being one of the most scrutinized women in the world, she noted recently on her app that staying in the gym is one of her priorities this year.

“With the start of a new year, it’s great how many people (myself included!) want to step up their workout game,” she said. “Sometimes it can be hard to stick to a routine – especially if you indulged over the holidays,” she added. “For staying motivated, my trainer Melissa [Alcantara] is so helpful. She keeps me focused and feeling good about the progress that I’ve made.”

The baby girl was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”