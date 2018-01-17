NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Already?!

Kim Kardashian Wastes No Time Getting Back In The Gym Following The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

January 17, 2018 15:46PM

The reality star is making sure she is summer ready at any cost.

Kim Kardashian‘s newborn baby hasn’t been in her presence little over 48 hours at this point, but that isn’t stopping Kim from making sure her body stays nice and tight, even thought she didn’t gain any weight from the pregnancy since she used a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian Wastes No Time Getting Back In The Gym Following The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

Back to intro
1/6
The reality star shared a photo of herself getting her seat on, with the caption, "quick workout while she sleeps."
It comes as no surprise that Kim is keen on staying in shape. On top of being one of the most scrutinized women in the world, she noted recently on her app that staying in the gym is one of her priorities this year.
“With the start of a new year, it’s great how many people (myself included!) want to step up their workout game,” she said. “Sometimes it can be hard to stick to a routine – especially if you indulged over the holidays,” she added. “For staying motivated, my trainer Melissa [Alcantara] is so helpful. She keeps me focused and feeling good about the progress that I’ve made.”
As reported, Kim and Kanye West welcomed baby number three on Monday, and she happily shared the news immediately with followers.
The baby girl was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”
What are your thoughts on her working out? Is it too soon? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS