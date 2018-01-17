Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Celebrate Baby Number Three's Birth In The Cutest Way!

This pink cake is literally perfection! The momager had a stunning treat for Kim and her growing family and Kim was quick to share it on Snapchat. It looks too good to even touch!

And Kanye West seemed happy as he headed to the office after the birth of his third child.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” she wrote in a post titled “She’s Here!” “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

It's unclear what the name of the child will be, but one thing we know for sure if that we won't get a first glimpse of her on a magazine cover! According to reports, Kimye turned down numerous multi-million dollar offers to share the first photos of the newborn because it is "immoral." It took Kim two months after the births of North and Saint to share an image of them on Instagram, so followers will just have to be patient.