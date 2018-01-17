Aww!
Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Celebrate Baby Number Three's Birth In The Cutest Way!
The reality star's surrogate gave birth to a healthy girl on Monday.
It’s a celebration! Kim Kardashian is now a mother of three, after her healthy baby girl was born this week, which she quickly announced on social media. The reality star used a surrogate this time around, after facing life-threatening complications with her first two children. And of course her mother Kris Jenner did what she does best to honor the special occasion — she baked!
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!