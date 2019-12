Photo credit: Shutterstock

On Wednesday, December 4, Kim announced the launch of her SKIMS Cozy Collection . “OMG I’ve been dying to share this with you guys,” she wrote . “It’s probably my most exciting @skims launch yet.” She continued, “The Cozy Collection has pajamas & loungewear pieces that I have been living in at home - I even sleep in this robe sometimes!” she admitted. “It comes in 4 amazing colors, you guys are going to die when you feel how soft this fabric is... you will never want to take it off!”