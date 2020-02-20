trending in NEWS
- 7 Things To Know About Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Mikaela Spielberg
- Colin Jost Reportedly Preparing To Leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 15 Years
- The Series Finale Of ‘Criminal Minds’—Here's Everything You Should Know
- ‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Apologizes For Fabricating House Flip Photos
- Shemar Moore Reveals His Mother Marylin Wilson-Moore Passed Away
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly purchased a $6.3 million parcel of undeveloped land on the same street as Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. Kylie Jenner allegedly scooped up another piece of land a few doors down in 2019, so the area is rapidly become the newest KarJenner family compound.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- kanye west
- Kim Kardashian
Sound off in the comments below!