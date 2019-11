Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Yeezy designer gushed about their relationship during his recent Beats 1 interview. "I have 5 years of marriage under my belt. What I learned from 5 years of marriage is, it is the greatest bond, it is a God bond to be able to have someone that you can call on, someone you can call out, someone that can call on you and call you out. Equally yoked. Someone to complain to and someone to grow with, as we grow and raise our children," he explained.