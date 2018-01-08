Kardashian Feud Escalates! Khloe Calls Kim A 'F*****g B***h' In HUGE Fight!

Khloe and Kim had a MAJOR fight on Sunday's episode of KUWTK and boy did it get ugly.

It all started when Khloe told a story about her friend, Evelyn, going "nuts" at one of the Kardashian parties. But Kim came to her friend's defense, claiming that she was there, and that it didn't happen -- accusing Khloe lying.

Khloe, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, was not happy with this accusation. "Don't be a f***ing b***h and make out that I'm a liar!" she angrily told her sister.

The reality star proceeded to call Kim a "dipwad" who does not "pay attention to people," adding: "You zone out and you perk up when it's the right time. I'm obviously invested in paying attention." Khloe also said that Kim is "not a loyal person."

Khloe recently opened up about her family pressuring her to lose weight because she was "hurting the brand," but that didn't stop her from attacking her sisters body image during the fight. "You're so easy to make insecure, wait 'til I tell you about your fat ass in a second," she snapped. Ouch!

Kim later explained to the camera why she was questioning Khloé's honesty. She said: "I think Khloé likes to exaggerate. When we were younger, she would always lie just to get attention. Now I think it's just turned into this, like, stream of lies."

But Khloé snapped back: "Literally, I used to lie when I was 16 years old - who doesn't? - I was a bad teenager, most kids are. But ever since then I've been labeled a liar, it's just frustrating because I'm not sure why I'm being held to something I did when I was 16."

Later in the episode, Khloe admitted she felt "super bad about it." The 33-year-old went to apologize to her sister. She said, "I'm embarrassed, it's disturbing how I respond to you. I just feel like it stems from years and years of you not believing me."

"I don't even know why I don't believe you half the time," Kim responded. "You haven't given me a reason in so long to not believe you. So I don't know why that's like my thing with you," she told Khloe.

"Even that you're acknowledging that, it really means a lot," Khloe said. "And I'm just really sorry for my short temper with you and I'm working on it and I'm trying to better myself. I shouldn't react that way—I love you and I'm sorry."

"I love you too, and I'm sorry if I've doubted you," Kim told her sister.