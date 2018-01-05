Khloé Kardashian Admits She's Been 'Fighting A Lot' With Her Sisters

Khloé, 33, confessed that it was her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson who knew she was pregnant. “First it was Tristan because he kept saying, 'You’re pregnant,' and I was like, 'Be quiet I’m not pregnant.'"

"I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country," she continued, "I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal."





For weeks, Khloé said, only she, Tristan, and her assistant knew about the baby. “So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I," she said. "We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family."

The reason they had to wait was because Tristan, 26, was traveling. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together," Khloé said. "It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

That means the crew was well aware of Khloé's pregnancy before her own mom! Wonder how Kris Jenner feels about that...

“I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew," Khloé said. "And they’ve been involved in so much, the best and the worst, in our lives."

She also admitted that she and her sisters have been fighting since she became pregnant because they offer constant parenting advice. “A lot of it is unwanted," Khloé said. "I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet, but I don’t want to do some of that stuff. You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”





“We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight," she continued. “[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the only thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV.’ And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch as much TV, but I like TV shows.”