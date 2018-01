It was reported on Thursday that the judge in the case decided to drop Kim and Kris entirely from Blac’s lawsuit, which claimed that the Kardashians tried to ransack her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

Blac’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, squared off with Kardashian lawyer Shawn Holley, where the latter came out on top as the judge sided with her and got her clients dismissed from the case.

The funniest part of all of this was the judge’s reactions to Blac’s claim that the family tried to paint her as a bad mother on the show. His response? He didn’t watch the show, but said it's hard to imagine E! wouldn't do a show where the woman is a bad mother!

Not only that, but the judge also scoffed at the claims that the family interfered with her contract, saying she was only in negotiations and she never had an enforceable contract with the network.

Although the judge did buy that Kim and Kris did not interfere with her reality show, he did give Blac another opportunity where she could try and create a new case against them in the future.