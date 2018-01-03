NEWS
Kim Kardashian Overhauls Her Security Team Again Ahead The Birth Of Baby Number Three

January 3, 2018 9:57AM

The reality star is still traumatized following the robbery in Paris last October.

Kim Kardashian continues to feel the effects of her frightening Paris robbery, in which she not only lost $10 million worth of jewelry, but was also tied up and held at gunpoint by the assailants last October. Now, ahead of the birth of her third child, she is not taking chances, and has increased security drastically for her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion.

The 37-year-old reality star's jewelry is reportedly under constant supervision in a storage space, not her home. On top of that, she is said to have armed security at the new home to further ensure nothing is taken and robbers aren't enticed to break in.
Since the robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week at her apartment, Kim has kept her jewelry relatively simple, opting against gaudy stones these days for a more low key look.
And she's already been taking additional precautions since the incident, traveling with a security guard who stands outside her door when she is on the road.
After the incident, she told Ellen DeGeneres, “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”
As reported, Kim is expecting her third child via a surrogate early next year,after experiencing complications during her first two pregnancies that were life-threatening.
