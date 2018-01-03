Not Risking It!
Kim Kardashian Overhauls Her Security Team Again Ahead The Birth Of Baby Number Three
The reality star is still traumatized following the robbery in Paris last October.
Kim Kardashian continues to feel the effects of her frightening Paris robbery, in which she not only lost $10 million worth of jewelry, but was also tied up and held at gunpoint by the assailants last October. Now, ahead of the birth of her third child, she is not taking chances, and has increased security drastically for her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!