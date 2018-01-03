Kim Kardashian Overhauls Her Security Team Again Ahead The Birth Of Baby Number Three

The 37-year-old reality star's jewelry is reportedly under constant supervision in a storage space, not her home. On top of that, she is said to have armed security at the new home to further ensure nothing is taken and robbers aren't enticed to break in.

Since the robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week at her apartment, Kim has kept her jewelry relatively simple, opting against gaudy stones these days for a more low key look.

And she's already been taking additional precautions since the incident, traveling with a security guard who stands outside her door when she is on the road.

After the incident, she told Ellen DeGeneres, “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”