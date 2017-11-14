Old Wounds
Kim Kardashian Revisits Kanye’s Heated Twitter War With Jimmy Kimmel
The late night talk show host was celebrating his 50th birthday.
Kanye West has never been the one to back down from a feud. His longtime beef with Taylor Swift has shown no signs of slowing down, and he’s even fallen out with hip-hop titan Jay Z. But do you remember when he came at Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter back in 2013? His wife Kim Kardashian reminded audiences last night during a special edition of Jimmy’s “Mean Tweets” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Click through for the details!
