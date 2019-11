Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although North is Kanye’s twin, Kim has stated that her three-year-old son has more of her personality. As for Chicago and Psalm, the couple is still trying to figure it out. “Chi, it’s still too early to say. She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too.” She added , “For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”