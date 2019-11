Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloe recently revealed that she's focused on motherhood and not her love life . "I absolutely love being a mom, it's one of my favorite things. About 8 months ago, I had a breakup and so figuring out ... I think people are so good at distracting and I've really chosen to not distract myself or try to not distract myself. Maybe people can say True would be a distraction, but if anything, she's a healthy distraction," she toldon his On Purpose podcast on Monday, October 14.