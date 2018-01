The beauty shared a photo of herself from a day prior to the robbery, in which she is rocking a set of grills and major cleavage. She captioned the photo simply, "Morning."

Followers were immediately skeptical, with one commenting," Kim, didn't you say you never wanted to show your jewelry again after the Paris incident? Do what you want, but this is what makes people wanna jack you."

As reported, since the robbery, in which numerous men held Kim hostage before stealing $10 million worth of jewelry, Kim has maintained a less flashy life when it comes to showing off her body and jewels.

She's even changed how she uses social media. Kim told The View, "I've learned through experience not to post things in real time. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I'm in a different location, because I don't think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."

But while she has taken a look at how she uses Instagram, she clearly isn't against revealing some of her prized possessions every now and then!