Back in November 2017, Kim addressed blackface accusations following the release of her KKW Beauty ad campaign. The KUWTK star admitted that her team was going for a “darker” mood, which ultimately backfired in the end. "We wanted them really moody; it was really tan," Kim said. "I wanted to show the contour. The photos ended up being a little bit darker than I was. There were some people online saying I was doing blackface and the photos were inappropriate." She continued, "When you're running s**t, you just literally have to own up to it and change it and fix it...I fully understood what people were saying...I would never ever, ever do a photo shoot like that and I would never disrespect anyone.”