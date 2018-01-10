STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Who's This?

Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Sweatpants & A Baggy Jacket As She Films 'KUWTK'

January 10, 2018 10:32AM

The beauty has changed her outlook on fashion drastically since the Paris robbery.

Who’s that woman? Kim Kardashian would have been unrecognizable had it not been for her platinum blonde tresses! The reality star ditched the heels and form-fitting clothes for sneakers and sweatpants as she stepped out with her sisters in California.

Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Sweatpants & A Baggy Jacket As She Films 'KUWTK'

Back to intro
1/6
The 37-year-old dressed very casually in a white tank top, blue sweatpants, and sneakers, but despite the less than fashionable look, she still made sure to support her husband Kanye West's fashion line. Kim bundled up in a black oversized Yeezy jacket.
Over the past few months, Kim has been Kanye's muse, showing her shape off in his latest designs from Yeezy Season 6, which features items such as spandex leggings, sports bras, and oversized jackets. He literally didn't even need to have a fashion show. #Relationshipgoals
Meanwhile, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe will evidently do what it takes for their brand, as they headed out in the rain to film scenes for Keeping up with the Kardashians.
And while it would have been unfathomable just a couple years ago to see Kim leaving her house in attire like this, her style and priorities have changed drastically since last October, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. She has become more minimal in all aspects, from her makeup to the jewelry to wears to the outfits she dons.
A source previously told People, "The new Kim seems less flashy. It’s like she doesn’t need that now to be happy."
What are your thoughts on Kim's different look? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Golden Globes 2018: What You Didn’t See on TV
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS