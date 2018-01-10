Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable In Sweatpants & A Baggy Jacket As She Films 'KUWTK'

The 37-year-old dressed very casually in a white tank top, blue sweatpants, and sneakers, but despite the less than fashionable look, she still made sure to support her husband Kanye West 's fashion line. Kim bundled up in a black oversized Yeezy jacket.

Over the past few months, Kim has been Kanye's muse, showing her shape off in his latest designs from Yeezy Season 6, which features items such as spandex leggings, sports bras, and oversized jackets. He literally didn't even need to have a fashion show. #Relationshipgoals

Meanwhile, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe will evidently do what it takes for their brand, as they headed out in the rain to film scenes for Keeping up with the Kardashians.

And while it would have been unfathomable just a couple years ago to see Kim leaving her house in attire like this, her style and priorities have changed drastically since last October, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris . She has become more minimal in all aspects, from her makeup to the jewelry to wears to the outfits she dons.

A source previously told People, "The new Kim seems less flashy. It’s like she doesn’t need that now to be happy."