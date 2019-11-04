Kim Kardashian is focused on her fitness journey! While posting to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, the mother of four, 39, revealed that she’s gained 18 lbs. in the past year.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kim Kardashian is focused on her fitness journey! While posting to Instagram on Saturday, November 2, the mother of four, 39, revealed that she’s gained 18 lbs. in the past year.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!