A source told Heat magazine that the mother-of-three has a bigger backside than ever these days, after losing weight , and while she showed it off during a photo shoot in Malibu, she is actually worried “she looks ridiculous now,” which is pretty shocking.

So in order to ensure she maintains all her followers, Kim has a team of not one, not two, but actually twelve people to tweak her photos!

They “make sure everything looks perfect for her selfies – it’s impossible to be a mother and take 200 pics in an hour on her own, plow through them to decide which is the best one, ensure the lighting is ideal, edit it for details, and find the perfect caption,” the insider said.

And there’s more! The squad actually resides in a wing in her home, the source said, so they can be ready at all times!

“They even have a special text tone for when Kim messages, which sounds like a fire alarm, and if it rings at 3am, the team has to head to wherever Kim is in her house with lighting equipment, editing tools, a 4.5kg make-up and hair kit, and their best selfie game.”