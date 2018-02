"Almost 40 (in May) and I'm feeling it today," she captioned the mirror selfie.

The Don't Be Tardy star looked exhausted as she sat in her bathroom wearing her pajamas with her hair in a messy up-do.

Brielle, turned 21 on Monday and Kim shared an emotional post in honor of her birthday. "Dedicating today to my beauty @briellebiermann the very person that gave me strength to keep pushing!!" she wrote.

"I had Brielle at almost 19, I was so excited I could barely stand it but I was a nervous wreck at the same time!" she continued. "My side kick, My heart, My strength, My pride and joy, My best friend, My daughter YOU amaze me!!"