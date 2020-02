Photo credit: Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently told reporters that the city is also planning a memorial. "There will absolutely be a memorial to mark the contributions of this incredible man and not only him, but to commemorate the loss of his daughter and all the other families that were there. We don't have that date finalized but we've been talking every day to the Lakers, and most importantly, to [Kobe's widow, Vanessa] as well. I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court," he said.