trending in NEWS
- Teresa Giudice Weighs In On The Photos Of Ex Joe Partying With Women In Mexico
- Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago 'Cut Her Whole Face’ & Has A Big Scar
- Peter Weber Backtracks After Defending Victoria Fuller Against Racism Allegations
- Future’s 17-Year-Old Son Arrested On Gang Activity And Guns Charges
- Selena Gomez’s Trainer Played Ex Justin Bieber’s Music During Their Workout
Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to late daughter Gianna Bryant on Instagram on Wednesday, February 5. She posted a photo from a school memorial in Gianna’s honor and wrote about how much she missed her child in the heartbreaking caption.
View this post on Instagram
My Gianna. God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Prepping Thanksgiving dessert w/my Gigi❤️ #qualitycontrol #tastetesters 😜🤔😋
A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kobe Bryant
- Vanessa Bryant
Sound off in the comments below!