trending in NEWS
- Kendall Jenner & Ex Ben Simmons Enjoy Date Night At The 2020 Super Bowl
- Nick Lachey & Vanessa Say They Never Sent Jessica Simpson A Gift
- Megan Thee Stallion & Rapper G-Eazy Spark Dating Rumors After Viral PDA Video
- Did JonBenet Ramsey’s Dad John Ramsey’s Business Competitor Have a Personal Vendetta?
- Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Shares Heartbreaking Tribute 1 Year After His Death
The 911 calls placed immediately after Kobe Bryant‘s fatal helicopter crash were released on Monday, February 3 by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Several of the callers highlighted the poor visibility in the area at the time of the accident, and one of them couldn’t even see the aircraft but heard it crash into the hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kobe Bryant
Sound off in the comments below!