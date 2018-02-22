COUPLES
Kourtney Kardashian Ends Up At Church Service The Same Time As Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez

February 22, 2018 14:04PM

The two reportedly hooked up on a number of occasions in 2017.

Well this is awkward! Kourtney Kardashian headed to a church service Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills and it turns out her rumored former lover Justin Bieber was also there in attendance. Not only was he there but he was also joined by his on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Kourtney, 38, was spotted sporting an all Adidas outfit to church alongside BFF and socialite Brittny Gastineau while in the 90210.
Justin and Selena also headed to service before jetting off to the Caribbean to attend his father's wedding.
Kourtney and Justin were rumored to be dating last year, and they two would head to nighttime prayer service together. But it looks like despite their relationship ending, they've still decided to go to the same church.
While it's unclear whether or not the two have maintained a relationship, it certainly seems quite awkward considering they reportedly hooked up.
“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source told People magazine last year. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”
