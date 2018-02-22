Awkward
Kourtney Kardashian Ends Up At Church Service The Same Time As Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez
The two reportedly hooked up on a number of occasions in 2017.
Well this is awkward! Kourtney Kardashian headed to a church service Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills and it turns out her rumored former lover Justin Bieber was also there in attendance. Not only was he there but he was also joined by his on-again girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
