Kris Jenner Confesses To Bizarre Plastic Surgery Procedure!

One part of her body that Kris is very insecure about happens to be… her ears! She even complained about it to her pregnant daughter Khloe , exclaiming “All I want is cute ears!”

She opted to reduce the size of her earlobes during the latest episode of KUWTK. The procedure she chose took only thirty minutes and involved triangular chunks getting cut out of each earlobe.

Khloe had to get a fun little jab in at her mother, as she joked "Is that why you wear diamonds that big? To hide your ears?" Kris shot back with "I can't afford my diamonds to get any bigger.”

Her other daughter Kim joined Kris during the procedure, where she couldn’t help but say "Can you believe you’re cutting your f***ing ears off?!” Kris couldn’t care less, as she was simply delighted with the results, saying "It's wild. I never felt a thing!”

Kris' excitement about the ear reduction continued when she got home, as she snapped a bunch of pictures while Khloe had to urge her little sister Kendall to compliment her on the change. This episode also revealed what the world finally knows, that Khloe is expecting her first child

This is far from the first time that Kris has gone under the knife. Over the past thirty years, she has confessed to having her breasts enlarged then reduced, the latter of which was filmed on an episode of KUWTK in 2012. She’s also admitted to "botox, fillers and laser treatments" as well as a facelift which was also filmed on her hit reality series. Could this ear reduction be her last procedure ever?