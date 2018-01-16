Umm… Why?
Kris Jenner Confesses To Bizarre Plastic Surgery Procedure!
Her latest cosmetic surgery left her daughters stunned and confused.
Kris Jenner has been vocal in the past about getting plastic surgery, but her latest procedure has left her daughters totally stunned! She revealed what she wants to have done on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and it’s a real head scratcher. Click-through for all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!