trending in REALITY TV

Kristin Cavallari and best friend Kelly Henderson haven’t been seeing eye to eye lately since their falling out on Very Cavallari. On the January 23 episode of the Uncommon James founder’s reality show, Kristin made her last attempt to try to salvage her friendship with Kelly.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation