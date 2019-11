Photo credit: INSTARImages

While out shopping at a vintage clothing store, Kim, 39, called Khloe, 35, and spoke to her in hushed tones. “She is insane,” Kim whispered into the phone. “She’s actually insane. She just said that she wants to have a Candyland themed party, but can’t have any candy. I don’t even know what to do, she is just so not my vibe.” Before Kim could continue venting, she swiftly hung up her phone as Kourtney, 40, walked by.