Photo credit: INSTARImages

She and the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 42, are also parents to daughtersandand son. Their kids have famously unique names and it was no different this time around for their youngest child. “His name was going to be Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye it doesn’t mean anything,” Kim recalled. “We looked up every name in the Bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, andcalled at the last second and was like, ‘no!’ Psalm and Saint sound good together.”