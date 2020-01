Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kylie answered more fan questions during the clip as she continued to do Kim’s makeup. Staying on track with baby talk, the beauty influencer gushed about her niece Chicago who Kim, 39, shares with husband Kanye West . “What I love the most about Chicago is she loves to take pictures and Stormi does not,” Kylie explained. “Stormi is like, ‘No, mom. No pictures,’ and Chicago will come up to me and ask me … I’m like, ‘You’re the cutest thing ever.’”