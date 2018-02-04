BABIES
See The FIRST Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl!

February 4, 2018 16:54PM

The new mom shared a short film documenting her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner may have kept her pregnancy quiet for nine months, but now that she’s given birth to her baby girl, the new mom is revealing every detail! The 20-year-old released a short filmTo Our Daughter, documenting her pregnancy, in which she reveals how she found out about the news, doctors visits, and the birth itself—and yes, her newborn daughter is featured. Click through to see the first photos of Kylie’s daughter!

Kylie shared this inside footage of her baby daddy Travis Scott anxiously sitting in the hospital room as she's in labor.
Sister Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were there, too!
Big sister Kendall Jenner even joined in via FaceTime.
After a few moments, the 20-year-old welcomed an adorable baby girl!
There was even this emotional moment of Kylie looking at her newborn daughter for the first time.
The video ended with Kylie's daughter's birth info! The little one was born on February 1, at 4:43pm, weighing 8lbs, 9oz.
