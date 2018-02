2 of 6

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.

Photo credit: twitter.com/KylieJenner

Kylie posted the video a few days after she dissed Snapchat on Twitter. “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... Ugh this is so sad,” she wrote. The next day, the app’s stock fell more than 7%!