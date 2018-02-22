Adorable!
Kylie Jenner Says She Stares At Daughter Stormi All Day
The reality star has made her first comments about her newborn.
Stop holding out on us! Kylie Jenner shared an update about her newborn daughter Stormi, whom she has yet to share a photo of. The reality star gave birth on February 1, and later released an epic video titled “To Our Daughter,” which chronicled the nine months of her pregnancy. Now, she’s giving more insight into life as a mom.
