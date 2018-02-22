BABIES
Kylie Jenner Says She Stares At Daughter Stormi All Day

February 22, 2018 9:37AM

The reality star has made her first comments about her newborn.

Stop holding out on us! Kylie Jenner shared an update about her newborn daughter Stormi, whom she has yet to share a photo of. The reality star gave birth on February 1, and later released an epic video titled “To Our Daughter,” which chronicled the nine months of her pregnancy. Now, she’s giving more insight into life as a mom.

Kylie Jenner Says She Stares At Daughter Stormi All Day

User @welovekylie tweeted, "How's Stormi?" to which Kylie replied, "she’s good still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when I was a baby." How adorable is that?
So basically we can gauge that she looks something like this (minus the food on her mouth!)
And she's not the only one who's commented on Stormi. Dad Travis Scott has also spilled the beans about his daughter, and said recently, according to reports, "She's beautiful."
While Kylie fans are waiting as patiently as possible for the first glimpse of Stormi, Kim Kardashian waited about two months to post the first photos of North and Saint West, so if Kylie opts to do the same, we still have a few weeks left!
But regardless, it's clear Kylie is loving motherhood. And a source told Us Weekly, "Kylie is a very hands-on mom and very involved. Stormi has been sleeping very well and a lot.”
What are your thoughts on Kylie's first revelation about Stormi? Let us know in the comments section. 

